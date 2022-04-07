Russia rejects suspension from UN rights council as ‘illegal, politically motivated’

Russia considers the suspension of its membership within the United Nations’ Human Rights Council to be “illegal and politically motivated,” the Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday.

The suspension is an “illegal and politically motivated step aimed at punishing a sovereign UN member state that pursues an independent domestic and foreign policy,” the ministry stated in its assertion.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council over “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” dedicated in Ukraine.

The vote was triggered by the atrocities dedicated by Russians within the Ukrainian city of Bucha, which Kyiv’s officers entered this Sunday and reported over 410 residents killed by the hands of Russians.

Moscow denied concentrating on civilians and claimed that Kyiv “staged” a “provocation” for Western media.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted in an interview with Sky News on Thursday that the lifeless our bodies seen within the streets of Bucha have been a “well-staged insinuation.”

The ministry added that Russia has determined to surrender its membership instantly as of Thursday.

“Russia’s sincere commitment to the cause of protecting and promoting human rights does not allow us to remain longer a part of the international mechanism that has turned into an executor of the will of this group of countries that, in order to push through their goals and obtain the necessary votes in decision-making, do not shy away from open blackmail of sovereign states,” the assertion added.

