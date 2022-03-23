Russia releases new video showing ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles launched against Ukraine

Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, March 23, launched new footage that exhibits the launch of “Kalibr” cruise missiles towards Ukrainian armed forces.

The ministry stated in a press release that eight missiles had been launched from a guided-missile warship close to the Black Sea port of Sevastopol and three Bastion missiles had been fired from coastal protection methods at targets belonging to the Ukrainian forces.

The sea-launched land-attack Kalibr cruise missiles are being utilized by the Russian navy to focus on Ukrainian cities. But the nation launched the launch of those missiles for the primary time.

Kalibr missile with an estimated vary of 1,500 to 2,500 km (932 to 1,553 miles) which has been in service since 2015 was examined and utilized in Syria.