russia: ‘Report of Germany snubbing India as G7 guest over Russia wrong’ – Times of India
NEW DELHI: German authorities circles have termed as “wrong” a report stating that it was contemplating not inviting India for the G7 assembly it could host due to its place regarding Russia‘s struggle in Ukraine.
German authorities spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit stated Berlin would current its listing of visitor attendees as quickly as it’s finalised, whereas German Embassy sources advised IANS that the report is “wrong”.
The report said that Germany is weighing “whether or not to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit it is internet hosting in June given India’s reluctance to sentence Russia for invading Ukraine”.
India and 49 nations abstained from a United Nations vote to droop Russia from the UN Human Rights Council and has not imposed sanctions on Moscow.
The G7 is an off-the-cuff grouping of seven of the world’s superior economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US and the European Union.
The discussion board gives world management and performs a robust catalyst position on points which can be later taken up by different fora with broader world and regional membership.
