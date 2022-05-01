Russia reports fire at military facility in Belgorod region near Ukraine border

One individual was injured in a fireplace on a Russian protection ministry facility within the southern Belgorod area bordering Ukraine, Belgorod area governor stated on Sunday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated a neighborhood resident suffered minor accidents and his life was not in peril. There had been no instant feedback from the protection ministry.

Images posted to social media confirmed a big funnel of smoke rising above the bottom. Reuters couldn’t confirm the experiences.

Separately, governor of the Kursk area which additionally shares a border with Ukraine stated {that a} railway bridge had been broken

on a line utilized by freight trains.

Speaking in a video posted on his Telegram channel, governor Roman Starovoit referred to as the incident an act of sabotage.

Russia final month accused Ukraine of a helicopter assault on a gasoline depot in Belgorod, for which Kyiv denied accountability, in addition to shelling villages and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.

Other Russian areas that share a border with Ukraine have additionally reported cross-border shelling incidents since Moscow despatched hundreds of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it referred to as a “special military operation.”

