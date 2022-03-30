Russia “Repositioning” Forces Near Ukraine Capital, Not Withdrawing: US

Ukraine War: Pentagon mentioned Russia has failed in its goal of capturing Kiev. (File)

Washington:

Russia is “repositioning” a small variety of its forces close to Kyiv however shouldn’t be withdrawing and the Ukrainian capital stays beneath menace, the Pentagon mentioned Tuesday.

“We’re seeing a small number now that appears to be moving away from Kyiv, this on the same day that the Russians say they’re withdrawing,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby mentioned.

“But we’re not prepared to call this a retreat or even a withdrawal,” he mentioned. “We think that what they probably have in mind is a repositioning to prioritize elsewhere.”

“We all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine,” Kirby mentioned. “It does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over.”

“Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kiev,” the Pentagon spokesman mentioned, however “they can still inflict massive brutality on the country including on Kyiv.”

