Russia restricts access to foreign and independent media including BBC

Russia has restricted entry to the websites of 4 impartial media, together with the native version of the BBC, additional tightening its management on info per week after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian-language editions of the BBC and Deutsche Welle will probably be restricted along with the impartial web site Meduza and Radio Svoboda, the Russian department of RFE-RL, in accordance with the Russian media regulator.

On Friday morning, the homepages of the BBC and Deutsche Welle opened intermittently, however some articles in regards to the conflict in Ukraine had been inaccessible, AFP journalists in Moscow discovered. The Meduza and Svoboda homepages had been fully inaccessible.

GlobalCheck, an web censorship monitor, had already famous issues accessing the websites final evening, in addition to Facebook, which has been having issues for a number of days in Russia.

Deutsche Welle was banned in Russia final month and its reporters had been compelled to cease working, however the web site continued to perform.

The BBC mentioned in an announcement that it might proceed its efforts to make BBC News accessible in Russia.

Russia is usually described by watchdogs as probably the most restrictive international locations on the earth on the subject of press freedom, however the scenario has worsened because the starting of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian authorities have prohibited media from utilizing info aside from official statements in regards to the invasion and banned the usage of phrases like “war” and “invasion”.

The Duma handed a invoice on Friday introducing sentences of as much as 15 years in jail for deliberately spreading “fake” details about army motion.