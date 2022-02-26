Russia Restricts Facebook, Company Says Punished For Fact-Checking Posts

“We want to continue to make their voices heard,” the corporate stated in an announcement.

Facebook’s father or mother firm Meta stated Friday that Russia will hit its providers with restrictions after the social media big defied authorities’ order to cease fact-checkers and content material warning labels on its platforms.

Social media networks have turn out to be one of many fronts in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with deceptive info but additionally real-time monitoring relating to a shortly creating battle.

“Yesterday, Russian authorities ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labelling of content posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organizations,” Meta’s Nick Clegg stated in an announcement. “We refused.”

His assertion got here hours after Russia’s media regulator stated it was limiting entry to Facebook, accusing the US tech big of censorship and of violating the rights of Russian residents.

The company, Roskomnadzor, didn’t specify what the measures could be.

Moscow’s transfer comes days after Russia staged a large-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, within the largest geopolitical disaster in Europe in a long time.

It follows the federal government lately taking a sequence of measures to restrict on-line freedoms for Russians.

“Ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organize for action,” Clegg stated in an announcement. “We want to continue to make their voices heard.”

AFP at the moment works with Facebook’s fact-checking program in additional than 80 international locations and 24 languages.

Under the programme, which began in December 2016, Facebook pays to make use of truth checks from round 80 organizations, together with media retailers and specialised truth checkers, on its platform, WhatsApp and on Instagram.

