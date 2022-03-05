Russia Resumes “Offensive Actions” After Ukraine’s Mariupol Ceasefire

Officials in Mariupol accused Moscow’s troops of breaking a ceasefire. (File)

Moscow:

Russia’s defence ministry stated Saturday it had resumed “offensive actions” in Ukraine after saying a ceasefire earlier within the day to permit residents of two besieged cities to evacuate.

“Due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to influence nationalists or extend the regime of silence, offensive actions have been resumed at 18:00 Moscow time (1500 GMT),” defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated in a video briefing.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia introduced a ceasefire and stated it opened humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from the strategic port city of Mariupol and neighbouring Volnovakha.

Konashenkov stated that “not a single civilian” was in a position to exit through the humanitarian corridors.

“The population of these cities is held by nationalist formations as a human shield,” Konashenkov added.

He stated “nationalist battalions” used the ceasefire to “regroup and reinforce their positions”.

Officials in Mariupol, surrounded by Russian forces, stated Saturday they have been delaying an evacuation of the civilian inhabitants, accusing Moscow’s troops of breaking a ceasefire.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)