Russia revokes registration of Amnesty and Human Rights Watch

Russia’s justice ministry stated on Friday it had revoked the registration of 15 overseas organizations, together with Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The Russian items of the organizations, which additionally included the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, “were excluded due to the discovery of violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation,” the ministry stated in an announcement.

The resolution, which didn’t give particulars of any violations, was introduced days after New York-based HRW stated it had discovered “several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations” in Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denied conflict crimes allegations by Ukraine and Western international locations throughout its six-week-long invasion of Ukraine and denies focusing on civilians.

Russia says it’s conducting a “special military operation” to demilitarize” and “de-nazify” Ukraine. The Kyiv authorities and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unjustified invasion.

Other organizations whose registration was revoked on Friday included a department of the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, the Aga Khan Foundation and the Institute of International Education.

Nine German organizations have been included in addition to three from the United States, one from Britain, one from Poland and one from Switzerland.

