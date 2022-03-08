Russia said the Snake Island soldiers were alive

I’m writing to you in connection together with your protection of occasions happening round Ukraine, which we on the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the European Union really feel is biased in favor of the federal government in Kyiv.

POLITICO’s protection of the high-profile story in regards to the Ukrainian Snake Island garrison, “‘Go fuck yourself,’ Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island tell Russian ship before being killed” (February 25), is a most notable instance thereof. You didn’t even care to say any Russian statements, supported by video proof, that the “dead heroes of Ukraine” have been secure and sound, having surrendered to the Russian military. It was solely after the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine introduced that the troopers defending Snake Island have been alive and properly that you just revealed a a lot much less eye-catching follow-up, “The ‘go fuck yourself’ Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island are alive, navy says” (February 28).

Yet, later in an opinion piece, “Get ready for a long war” (March 1), you linked to the unique article, bringing disgrace on your self and your colleagues, and indulging the federal government in Kyiv.

If your journalists are incapable of discovering freely accessible movies of secure and sound Ukrainians, in addition to the Russian standpoint of present developments in and round Ukraine, the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the European Union shall be pleased to supply it.

Sergey Kovalevskiy

Press Attaché, Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the European Union

Brussels