Russia sanctions Biden, Trudeau, US, Canadian officials

Russia’s international ministry introduced sanctions on US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday alongside a number of officers in a reciprocal response to Western measures.

The measures, additionally utilized to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “are the consequence of the extremely Russophobic policy pursued by” Washington, Moscow stated in an announcement.

In a separate assertion, Russia’s international ministry introduced punitive measures towards 313 Canadians together with Trudeau and several other of his ministers.

In response to Russia’s navy intervention in Ukraine, the US banned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov whereas adopting sanctions largely chopping Russia off from the remainder of the world financially.

Moscow didn’t specify the precise nature of the measures, which it calls “personal sanctions” and a “stop list,” stating that they might be primarily based on “the principle of reciprocity.”

Also on the Russian listing are US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

On the listing too are Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh, US Agency for International Development chief Samantha Power, Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo, and US Export-Import Bank chief Reta Jo Lewis.

Russia additionally banned from entry Biden’s son Hunter and former secretary of state and Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The international ministry warned Moscow will quickly announce further sanctions towards a variety of “Russophobic” US officers, navy officers, lawmakers, businessmen and media personalities.

