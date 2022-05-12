Russia sanctions west European Gazprom units and owner of Polish part of gas pipeline

Russia has imposed sanctions in opposition to items of Gazprom Germania, wherein its fuel producer Gazprom ceded possession, and likewise in opposition to EuRoPol GAZ SA, proprietor of the Polish a part of the Yamal-Europe fuel pipeline.

The checklist of sanctioned entities printed by the Russian authorities on its web site on Wednesday included 31 corporations based mostly in international locations which have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

It notably consists of native subsidiaries of Gazprom, provider of greater than a 3rd of Europe’s fuel, a lot of it by way of the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

With belongings and subsidiaries in Germany, Britain, Switzerland, Belgium, the Czech Republic and outdoors Europe, Gazprom’s numerous actions are important for the European fuel market and its provide to business and households.

Gazprom Germania’s operations, based mostly on Russia’s fuel manufacturing, span provides to wholesalers and retailers, storage and pipeline transmission, overlaying all the fuel worth chain.

Its operations embody Germany’s greatest fuel storage facility at Rehden in Lower Saxony, with 4 billion cubic meters of capability.

The checklist printed on Wednesday doesn’t present specifics of the sanctions to be imposed.

However, beneath a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin on May 3, no Russian entity is allowed to make offers with the entities beneath sanctions, or fulfil its obligations beneath present offers.

The decree explicitly forbids the export of merchandise and uncooked supplies to individuals and entities on the sanctions checklist.

Putin framed the decree as a response to what he solid because the unlawful actions of the United States and its allies meant to deprive “the Russian Federation, citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities of property rights” or to limit their property rights.

The United States and its allies have imposed essentially the most extreme sanctions in trendy historical past on Russia and Moscow’s enterprise elite, steps that Putin casts as a declaration of financial warfare.

Putin repeatedly warned that Moscow would reply in form, although till final week the Kremlin’s hardest financial response had been to chop off fuel provides to Poland and Bulgaria and demand a brand new cost scheme for European consumers of fuel.

Germany’s vitality community regulator took management of operations at Gazprom Germania after Gazprom deserted it final month with out rationalization.

Wingas, a Gazprom Germania subsidiary and considered one of Germany’s greatest fuel merchants, stated after the takeover that it might be working beneath the modified parameters.

