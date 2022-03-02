Russia says 498 of its soldiers killed, 1,597 wounded in Ukraine 

Russia mentioned Wednesday that 498 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine, its first introduced dying toll since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the nation final week.

“498 Russian servicemen have died in the line of duty,” protection ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov mentioned in a press release broadcast on state tv, including that “1,597 of our comrades have been wounded.”

Ukraine says the quantity is much greater.

Moscow had beforehand admitted to losses however with out giving any numbers.

Konashenkov mentioned that he needed to “once again underline that neither conscripts nor cadets of educational institutions of the Russian defense ministry are participating in the special operation.”

Russian impartial organizations that assist dad and mom discover their sons have informed AFP that conscripts have been collaborating within the battle, having been made to signal paperwork earlier than crossing the border.

Konashenkov known as experiences that Russia had suffered far higher losses “centralized disinformation.”

Russia has mentioned that its military is working to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Putin gave the order for Russian troops, who for weeks had been massing on Ukraine’s borders, to assault final Thursday.

