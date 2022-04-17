Russia says all urban areas of Mariupol cleared of Ukrainian forces

On Saturday, the Russian defence ministry introduced that it had evacuated all the space of Mariupol from Ukrainian forces. It additionally acknowledged that solely a handful of fighters remained on the Azovstal steelworks the place there have been many clashes.

The ministry acknowledged in an internet posting that greater than 4,000 individuals had been killed by the Ukrainian forces within the port metropolis below siege, RIA reported.

Russian forces have been attempting to grab the port for a number of weeks, and it’s situated on the Sea of Azov. This physique of water lies to the northeast of Black Sea.

The ministry acknowledged that “the entire urban area of Mariupol was cleared” and that remnants of the Ukrainian group have been at the moment blocked on the Azovstal metalurgical plant’s territory.

Their solely hope of saving their lives is to give up and voluntarily quit their arms.

The Russian ministry acknowledged that 1,464 Ukrainian troopers had surrendered to them to date, however Kyiv didn’t instantly reply.

Moscow claimed that Ukraine suffered 23,367 “irretrievable” losses, nevertheless it didn’t supply any proof or say if this counted solely the victims of demise or those that have been additionally injured.

