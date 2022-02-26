Russia Says Army Ordered To Broaden Ukraine Attack “From All Sides”

Ukraine War: Ukraine says it’s being attacked from a number of sides, together with from Belarus.

Moscow:

The Russian military has been given orders to broaden its offensive in Ukraine “from all directions” after Kyiv refused to carry talks in Belarus, the defence ministry mentioned Saturday.

Russian forces have made thrusts into the Ukrainian capital Kyiv earlier than falling again to the outskirts, going through powerful resistance on day three of the invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

“After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation’s plans,” Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov mentioned in a press release.

The Kremlin mentioned Friday that Putin was able to ship a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine however Ukraine needed talks in Warsaw as a substitute.

Konashenkov has claimed that Russian forces haven’t focused civilian areas, regardless of widespread proof of this.

Ukraine mentioned Saturday that a minimum of 198 civilians — together with three kids — had been killed since Moscow launched the assault.

Russia has not mentioned what number of of its troopers have been killed within the invasion, which it calls a “special military operation.”

Moscow has mentioned that its purpose is to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

