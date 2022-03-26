Russia says Azerbaijan enters Russian peacekeepers’ zone in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia’s protection ministry mentioned on Saturday Azeri armed forces had entered a zone that’s the duty of Russian peacekeepers within the Nagorno-Karabakh area and had arrange a surveillance put up in violation of an settlement.

It mentioned Azerbaijan had carried out 4 drone strikes in Nagorno-Karabakh. Moscow had known as on Azerbaijan to drag out its troops, and was “applying efforts” to maneuver forces to their preliminary positions, it added.

Azerbaijan’s authorities weren’t instantly obtainable for remark.

After a army battle in September-November 2020, Azerbaijan emerged because the victor, recapturing territory it had misplaced in an earlier conflict between 1991 and 1994.

But many questions stay unresolved, together with the authorized standing of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenians who stay there.

Moscow deployed virtually 2,000 peacekeepers to the area after the ceasefire, reaffirming its function as policeman and chief energy dealer in a unstable a part of the previous Soviet Union the place Turkey additionally wields rising affect due to its shut alliance with Azerbaijan.

