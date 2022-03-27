Russia says Azeri troops pull back from Karabakh village

Russia stated Sunday that Azerbaijan had pulled again troops from a Karabakh village following talks after Moscow accused Baku of violating a ceasefire.

“The Azerbaijani side carried out the withdrawal of its units from near the settlement of Farukh,” the Russian protection ministry stated in an announcement.

The ministry additionally stated Azerbaijan’s troops had twice violated a ceasefire within the Askeran area of the breakaway area of Nagorno-Karabakh, and 4 individuals had been wounded because of a shootout.

“In cooperation with representatives of the parties to the conflict, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has stabilized the situation,” the assertion stated.

There was no speedy remark from Azerbaijan.

On Saturday, Moscow accused Azerbaijan of violating a ceasefire settlement by getting into the Russian peacekeeping mission’s zone in Karabakh.

In 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a warfare over the long-contested enclave which claimed greater than 6,500 lives.

A ceasefire deal brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin noticed Yerevan cede swathes of territory, with Russia deploying a peacekeeping contingent to the mountainous area.

The village of Farukh, also called Parukh, is underneath management of Russia’s peacekeepers.

On Saturday, Azerbaijan’s protection ministry stated it “regretted the one-sided statement of Russia’s defense ministry, which does not reflect the truth,” including that “Azerbaijan didn’t violate a single provision” of the ceasefire settlement.

A brand new flare-up in tensions got here a month after Putin despatched troops to pro-Western Ukraine, with indicators indicating that each side had been digging in for a protracted battle.

