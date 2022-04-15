Russia says Black Sea flagship Moskva has sunk

Russia’s guided missile cruiser Moskva has sunk within the Black Sea after being broken throughout the army operation in Ukraine, Russia’s defence ministry mentioned late Thursday.

“While being towed … towards the destination port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank,” the state information company TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

The ministry had earlier mentioned that the hearth had been contained and that the ship might stay afloat. It had mentioned it might look into the reason for the hearth.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry had additionally mentioned a whole bunch of crew members had been evacuated to different ships within the Black Sea.

Ukraine mentioned the ship had been hit in a rocket assault.

Odessa army spokesman Sergey Bratchuk mentioned the Moskva was broken by “Neptune domestic cruise missiles,” in an account largely echoed by the regional governor.

Read extra:

Ukraine says missiles hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates

Explainer-Mariupol: Ruins of port could become Russia’s first big prize in Ukraine

Pro-Russia separatists claim control of Mariupol port