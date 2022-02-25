World
Russia says captures Black Sea island south of Odessa – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian forces have captured Zmiinyi Island within the Black Sea, the place 82 Ukrainian troopers surrendered to them, Russia‘s defence ministry mentioned on Friday.
Ukrainian officers have mentioned that every one 13 border guards deployed on the island south of the port metropolis of Odessa had been killed by arms fireplace from a Russian warship.
