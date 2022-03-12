Russia says Chernobyl, Zaporizhzhia nuclear plants being run by Ukrainian staff 

The Ukrainian nuclear energy vegetation at Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia, each now below the management of Russian forces, are being run and managed by their Ukrainian employees, Russia’s atomic power company Rosatom stated on Saturday, based on the RIA information company.

Rosatom’s assertion stated an exterior energy provide was being restored to the defunct Chernobyl plant, website of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986, with the assistance of Russian specialists.

It additionally stated actions to ensure safety at the plants had been being carried out in coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Ukraine had warned of an elevated threat of a radiation leak from Chernobyl if its high-voltage energy line, broken in combating, was not repaired.

The Ukrainian state nuclear firm Energoatom stated on Friday that employees at Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, had been below sturdy psychological strain from the Russians current.

The IAEA stated this week that it had misplaced contact with distant methods monitoring nuclear materials at Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia, and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi voiced concern that employees may be working below undue strain.

