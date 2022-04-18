Russia says destroyed large depot of US, EU weapons in Ukraine

Russia’s military destroyed a big depot of US and European weapons just lately delivered to Ukraine close to the western metropolis of Lviv, Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov mentioned on Monday.

“The Russian Armed Forces destroyed the logistics center and the large consignments of foreign weapons that were in it, which arrived in Ukraine from the US and European countries over the past 6 days,” state information company TASS cited Konashenkov as saying.

He added that Russian planes carried out an assault on the depot utilizing high-precision missiles.

Konashenkov mentioned that Russia has carried out strikes on 331 navy services in Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion of its neighbor on February 24.

“Missile troops and artillery hit 331 military facilities. Nine command posts, a warehouse of missile and artillery weapons, as well as 315 enemy manpower concentration areas in the areas of Popasnaya and Novomayorskoye settlements were hit. As a result of the strike, up to 120 nationalists and nine units of military equipment,” he mentioned.

Russia’s Monday assaults come as Moscow continues to construct up its forces within the east and south of Ukraine in preparation to launch its floor offensive on the Donbas.

