Russia Says Destroyed Large Weapons Depot Near Lviv

Russia’s military on Monday stated it had destroyed a big depot of international weapons lately delivered to Ukraine close to the western metropolis of Lviv.

Russian planes within the morning struck a Ukrainian logistics centre holding “large batches of foreign weaponry, delivered to Ukraine over the past six days by the United States and European countries”, and “destroyed” them, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated.

Konashenkov additionally stated a retailer of ammunition was destroyed within the Kyiv area.

Russia’s military says it has destroyed 16 Ukrainian army websites in complete on Monday, together with gas and ammunition depots and a manufacturing facility for repairing Tochka-U tactical missiles.

