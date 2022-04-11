Russia says EU closes borders for some cargo vehicles registered in Russia, Belarus

Some cargo automobiles registered in Russia and Belarus by European Union members have been barred from coming into the EU since Friday due to sanctions, in line with the Russian customs service.

Friday’s EU sanction resolutions included bans on Russia’s import of chemical substances, coal, and wooden merchandise. Many Russian ships and vehicles have been additionally prevented from coming into the bloc.

The Russian customs service acknowledged that automobiles used for worldwide transport with Russian or Belarusian quantity plates will not be allowed to maneuver items on EU-owned territory.

According to the customs service, “The restrictions are not yet applicable to road freight transport delivering pharmaceuticals, medical, food, and agricultural products as well as energy, non-ferrous and fertilisers.”

Transit from Russia to Kaliningrad was nonetheless potential for automobiles registered in Russia.