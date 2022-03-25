Russia says first phase of Ukraine operation mostly complete, focus now on Donbass

Russia’s protection ministry stated on Friday that the primary part of its army operation in Ukraine was largely full and that it might concentrate on fully “liberating” japanese Ukraine’s Donbass area.

The announcement appeared to point that Russia could also be switching to extra restricted objectives after working into fierce Ukrainian resistance within the first month of the battle.

Russian information businesses quoted the protection ministry as saying that Russian-backed separatists now managed 93 p.c of Ukraine’s Luhansk area and 54 p.c of the Donetsk area – the 2 areas that collectively make up the Donbass.

The ministry stated it didn’t rule out storming Ukrainian cities that had been blockaded and that Russia would react instantly to any try to shut the airspace over Ukraine – one thing Kyiv has requested NATO to do, however NATO has resisted.

Russia despatched tens of 1000’s of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it known as a “special operation” to weaken its southern neighbor’s army capabilities and root out folks it known as harmful nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance to the invasion and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to pressure it to withdraw its forces.

The protection ministry stated on Friday that the operation would proceed till Russian forces had accomplished the duties that had been set, with out elaborating.

Russia’s army had thought of two choices for its operation in Ukraine, one confined to the Donbass and the opposite on the entire territory of Ukraine, the protection ministry added.

