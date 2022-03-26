Russia says first phase of war is over as its advances in Ukraine appear to have stalled | CNN



Lviv, Ukraine

CNN

—



A prime Russian common gave a few of the most detailed public remarks to this point on Russia’s military strategy in Ukraine, claiming on Friday that the “first stage” of Russia’s army plan is now full, with their main focus now centered on japanese Ukraine.

“In general, the main tasks of the first stage of the operation have been completed,” Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, first deputy chief of Russia’s General Staff, stated in a Friday briefing. “The combat potential of the armed forces of Ukraine has been significantly reduced, allowing us, I emphasize again, to focus the main efforts on achieving the main goal – the liberation of Donbas.”

Rudskoy’s remarks come as Russia’s advances seem to have stalled round main Ukrainian cities equivalent to Kyiv and Kharkiv. Russia has additionally failed to attain air superiority in Ukraine and has suffered heavy losses of personnel because the begin of the invasion.

“The public and individual experts are wondering what we are doing in the area of ​​the blockaded Ukrainian cities,” Rudskoy stated. “These actions are carried out with the aim of causing such damage to military infrastructure, equipment, personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the results of which allow us not only to tie down their forces and prevent them from strengthening their grouping in the Donbas, but also will not allow them to do this until the Russian army completely liberates the territories of the DPR and LNR.”

Rudskoy was referring to the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, separatist territories in japanese Ukraine that Russia acknowledged on the eve of its invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that the aim of what Russian officers discuss with euphemistically because the “special military operation” in Ukraine is the whole demilitarization of the nation. Putin has stated the warfare goes in accordance with plan, however Russian forces have incurred severe losses: Rudskoy stated in the identical briefing that 1,351 army personnel had been killed in Ukraine and three,825 had been wounded. US, NATO and Ukrainian officers estimate the Russian casualty depend is far larger.

“Initially, we did not plan to storm them in order to prevent destruction and minimize losses among personnel and civilians,” Rudskoy stated. “And although we do not exclude such a possibility, however, as individual groupings complete the tasks set, and they are successfully solved, our forces and means will be concentrated on the main thing – the complete liberation of Donbas.”

It is unclear if Rudskoy’s assertion implies a shifting of the goalposts for the Russian army, or simply represents a change in public messaging.

The Russian army has claimed it’s not concentrating on civilians or residential areas, regardless of overwhelming proof on the contrary.