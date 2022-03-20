Russia Says Has Again Fired Hypersonic Missiles In Ukraine

Moscow, Russia:

Russia stated Sunday it had once more fired its latest hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, destroying a gasoline storage web site within the nation’s south.

“Kinzhal aviation missile systems with hypersonic ballistic missiles destroyed a large storage site for fuels and lubricants of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Kostyantynivka in the Mykolaiv region,” the Russian defence ministry stated.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)