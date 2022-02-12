Russia says it chased off a US submarine from its far east water amid Ukraine crisis

A Russian naval vessel chased away a US submarine in Russian waters within the Pacific after the submarine ignored the ship’s orders for it to floor, Interfax information company cited the protection ministry as saying on Saturday.

Russia accused Washington of breaking worldwide regulation and making a nationwide safety risk over the incident, which got here at a time of excessive tensions between Moscow and Washington over a Russian army buildup close to Ukraine.

There was no instant remark from the United States.

The crew of the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate used “corresponding means” to make the submarine go away Russian waters, the protection ministry was quoted as saying.

It stated it had known as within the US defense attaché over the incident.

The submarine was noticed close to the Kuril islands early on Saturday as Russia was conducting naval workouts with its Pacific Fleet and it was ordered to floor instantly, the Russian ministry was quoted as saying.

It stated the order was ignored by the US submarine’s crew, main the Russian frigate to take unspecified motion to make it go away.

“The US submarine … left Russian territorial waters at maximum speed,” the protection ministry was quoted as saying.

Russia’s protection minister spoke by telephone together with his US counterpart on Saturday because the United States and different Western nations warned that battle in Ukraine may ignite at any second.

US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin spoke for an hour by telephone later within the day.

