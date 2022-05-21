Russia Says It Destroyed “Large Batch” Of Western Weapons Sent To Ukraine

The West has stepped up weapons provides to Ukraine since Russia’s February 24 invasion (File)

London:

The Russian army mentioned on Saturday it had destroyed a serious consignment of Western arms in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr area, west of Kyiv, utilizing sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles.

The defence ministry mentioned in an announcement the strike took out “a large batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the USA and European countries” and supposed for Ukrainian troops within the japanese Donbas area the place the combating is concentrated.

Reuters couldn’t independently confirm the report, which additionally mentioned Russian missiles had struck gas storage amenities close to Odesa on the Black Sea coast and shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 plane and 14 drones.

In its newest replace on the battle, which Russia calls a “special military operation”, the defence ministry additionally mentioned Russia had struck quite a few Ukrainian command posts.

The West has stepped up weapons provides to Ukraine since Russia’s February 24 invasion and Russia’s army is attempting to intercept and destroy them. Moscow says Western arms deliveries for Kyiv, and the imposition of drastic sanctions towards the Russian financial system, quantity to a “proxy war” by the United States and its allies.