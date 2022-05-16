Russia Says It Downed 3 Ukrainian Fighter Jets, 1 Near Black Sea Island

Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014, is making an attempt to seize the Donbas.

Russia on Monday mentioned its forces had shot down three Ukrainian fighter jets, one close to Snake Island within the Black Sea and the others within the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv areas, whereas its missiles continued to pound targets within the east of the nation.

Russia’s defence ministry mentioned its forces shot down Su-25 plane close to the settlements of Yevhenivka within the Mykolaiv area and Velyka Komyshuvakha in Kharkiv, and a Su-24 close to Snake Island, which achieved worldwide fame within the battle’s first hours when Ukrainian border guards stationed there rejected a Russian warship’s demand for his or her give up.

Nearly three months since Russia despatched tens of hundreds of troops into Ukraine on February 24, Russian and Russian-backed forces are nonetheless in command of an space of Ukraine concerning the dimension of Greece alongside the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, and in Ukraine’s east bordering Russia.

Russian forces have been pushed out of the world across the metropolis of Kharkiv within the northeast up to now two weeks, their most fast losses since being expelled from areas round Kyiv and the north of Ukraine firstly of April.

Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014, is making an attempt to seize the Donbas.

High-precision Russian missiles hit two command posts in Ukraine’s Kharkiv area, the ministry mentioned, and in addition struck different targets together with weapons depots and locations the place Ukrainian troops and tools had been concentrated.

The ministry mentioned it made related strikes within the pro-Russian self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, additionally taking out drones.

Russia mentioned that because the begin of the army operation, its forces had destroyed 168 plane, 125 helicopters, 889 unmanned aerial automobiles, 307 anti-aircraft missile techniques, and three,108 tanks and different armoured fight automobiles.

The reviews from the Russian defence ministry couldn’t be independently confirmed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)