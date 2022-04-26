Asia
Russia says it has ‘liberated’ Kherson region in southern Ukraine
Russia’s protection ministry on Tuesday mentioned its forces had “liberated” your complete Kherson area within the south of Ukraine, Interfax information company mentioned.
It cited a senior official as saying elsewhere within the south of Ukraine, Russian troops had taken components of the Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv areas, in addition to a part of the Kharkiv area to the east of Kyiv.
