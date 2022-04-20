Asia

Russia says it hit 1,053 targets in Ukraine overnight

Russian forces hit 1,053 Ukrainian navy amenities in a single day, destroying 106 firing positions, the nation’s Ministry of Defense stated on Wednesday.

Kremlin says not ‘authorized’ to discuss missing crew from doomed Moskva warship

Russia says destroyed large depot of US, EU weapons in Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand



