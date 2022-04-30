World
Russia says it hit 17 Ukrainian facilities, killed more than 200 troops – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia‘s armed forces mentioned they’d hit 17 Ukrainian navy amenities with high-precision missiles on Saturday and in addition destroyed a command submit and a warehouse used to retailer rockets and artillery.
In an internet submit, the defence ministry additionally mentioned air power strikes throughout the day killed greater than 200 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 armoured autos. The submit made no point out of an assault on Odesa airport which the native governor mentioned had been hit by a Russian missile, placing the runway out of motion.
