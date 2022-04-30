Russia says it hit 17 Ukrainian facilities, killed more than 200 troops

Russia’s armed forces mentioned they’d hit 17 Ukrainian army services with high-precision missiles on Saturday and in addition destroyed a command publish and a warehouse used to retailer rockets and artillery.

In an internet publish, the protection ministry additionally mentioned air pressure strikes throughout the day killed greater than 200 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 armored automobiles.

The publish made no point out of an assault on Odessa airport which the native governor mentioned had been hit by a Russian missile, placing the runway out of motion.

Developing