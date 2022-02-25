Russia says it is surprised by Lebanon’s condemnation of invasion

Russia’s embassy in Lebanon was stunned by the Lebanese overseas ministry assertion that condemned the Russian military operations in Ukraine, it mentioned in a press release on its Facebook web page.

“The statement… surprised us by violating the policy of dissociation and by taking one side against another in these events, noting that Russia spared no effort in contributing to the advancement and stability of the Lebanese Republic,” the assertion mentioned.

Lebanon condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and known as on Moscow to halt its army operations directly.

The overseas ministry assertion led to inside criticism from some cupboard ministers, members of parliament and political events together with the highly effective Iran-backed Hezbollah.

“What foreign policy is Lebanon following and where is Lebanon’s interest in that? Please clarify for us foreign minister,” Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim Al Moussawi wrote on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.

