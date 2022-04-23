Russia says it shot down Ukrainian fighter jet in Kharkiv region





Russia’s protection ministry mentioned on Saturday that its forces had shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed three MI-8 helicopters at an airfield in Ukraine’s Kharkiv area.

There was no instant response from Ukraine concerning the Russian claims.

