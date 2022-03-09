Russia Says It Skipped World Court Case As Ukraine Lawsuit Is “Absurd”

Ukraine War: Russia stated it had not attended “in light of the apparent absurdity of the lawsuit”.

Amsterdam:

Russia didn’t attend an International Court of Justice listening to in a lawsuit introduced by Ukraine looking for to halt hostilities on its territory due to the “absurdity” of the swimsuit, Russia’s overseas ministry stated on Twitter on Wednesday, its first public assertion on the matter.

Russia didn’t attend hearings on Monday on the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which is the UN court docket for resolving disputes between nations.

Ukraine argued that Russia had wrongly tried to justify its invasion on false assertions that it was attacking in self defence to stop genocide.

Russia’s tweet stated it had not attended “in light of the apparent absurdity of the lawsuit”.