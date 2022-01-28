Russia says it wants peace but has ‘gun on the table’: US Ambassador to Moscow

Russia says it doesn’t need warfare however has positioned a “gun on the table” in its negotiations with the United States by massing troops on Ukraine’s borders, US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan mentioned on Friday.

In an internet briefing from Moscow, Sullivan described the buildup of tens of hundreds of Russian troops as “extraordinary” and mentioned it couldn’t be defined as an atypical navy train or workout routines.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s the equivalent of if you and I were having a discussion or a negotiation. If I put a gun on the table and say that I come in peace, that’s threatening,” Sullivan informed reporters. “And that’s what we see now.”

“We hope that the Russian government is true to its word, and does not plan to, and will not, further invade Ukraine. But the facts suggest that it has the present ability to do that,” he mentioned.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informed Russian radio stations earlier on Friday that Moscow was not searching for warfare.

Sullivan mentioned Washington was now ready for Russia’s response to written paperwork by the United States and NATO sketching a diplomatic path out of the Ukraine disaster, and urged Russia to withdraw troops from close to Ukraine’s borders.

He mentioned these paperwork contained methods to calm the disaster with proposals for larger transparency round navy drills in Europe, in addition to on Ukrainian arms gross sales.

“We’ve addressed the possibility of reciprocal transparency measures with the Russian government, including on offensive weapons systems in Ukraine, as well as measures to increase confidence regarding military exercises and maneuvers in Europe,” Sullivan mentioned.

He mentioned he hoped telephone conversations or a bodily assembly between American and Russian diplomats may then observe, reiterating that diplomacy was the one means ahead.

Sullivan additionally mentioned financial sanctions on Russia after an invasion of Ukraine can be only one a part of the West’s response.

Other measures would come with export controls and larger protection of allies in Europe, and the United States would additionally forestall the Nord Stream 2 pure gasoline pipeline from Russia to Germany from working, he mentioned.

Read extra:

Russia says missile crisis unavoidable if parties do not show restraint over Ukraine

Explainer: What are NATO’s next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?

Explainer: What are US options for sanctions against Russia’s Putin?