Russia says it will appeal FIFA and UEFA suspensions at CAS | More sports News – Times of India
The Russian Football Union stated on Thursday it’s going to attraction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) towards the choices by FIFA and UEFA to bar Russian nationwide groups from worldwide competitions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The union stated in an announcement it might file one lawsuit towards the 2 governing our bodies to demand that Russian males’s and ladies’s nationwide groups be allowed to compete, together with in qualifying for this 12 months’s World Cup in Qatar.
