Sports

Russia says it will appeal FIFA and UEFA suspensions at CAS | More sports News – Times of India

Photo of The Wall The Wall28 mins ago
0 Less than a minute


The Russian Football Union stated on Thursday it’s going to attraction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) towards the choices by FIFA and UEFA to bar Russian nationwide groups from worldwide competitions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The union stated in an announcement it might file one lawsuit towards the 2 governing our bodies to demand that Russian males’s and ladies’s nationwide groups be allowed to compete, together with in qualifying for this 12 months’s World Cup in Qatar.





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall28 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button