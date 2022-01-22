Russia says it would welcome another presidential call with Biden over Ukraine

“We also do not rule out another communication between the two presidents. We believe that in any case, such communication can only be welcomed, it is useful for both states,” Peskov mentioned.

“We also do not exclude that after we manage to get acquainted with the [US response Russia’s requested security guarantees], the heads of state will consider it appropriate to contact each other and discuss.”

Peskov mentioned such a gathering would solely happen after Russia had had an opportunity to evaluation the US written response to its requested safety ensures. On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned he wouldn’t present Moscow with a written response to their calls for, when he meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

On Wednesday, Biden predicted Russia “will move in” to Ukraine, citing existential considerations by Putin, at the same time as he acknowledged disunity inside the NATO navy alliance over how to answer a “minor incursion.”

Peskov went on to say there had been some optimistic indicators from the US and NATO, however mentioned one in every of Moscow’s priorities nonetheless had not been addressed: Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

“The non-admission of Ukraine to NATO in the short term does not mean the rejection of Ukraine’s admission [to the alliance] in the medium term,” he mentioned. “All that should be clarified.”

The Kremlin spokesman additionally reiterated that threats of sanctions towards Russia have been heard each day and mentioned they didn’t assist cut back tensions.

“We believe that they do not contribute in any way to defusing the tension that has now arisen in Europe,” he mentioned. “Moreover, all these statements can contribute to the destabilization of the situation.”

Biden’s candid evaluation on Wednesday laid naked the battle the US faces in creating significant penalties and deterrents for Moscow, which stays intently intertwined economically with the United States’ high European companions.

The comment elicited near-immediate outcry in Kyiv, the place officers have been assembly with Biden’s high diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken. High-level makes an attempt to clean-up the remark quickly adopted on the White House.

And on Thursday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that “there are no minor incursions and small nations,” in what learn like a response to Biden’s remarks.

“We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations,” Zelensky wrote. “Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones.”

Also on Thursday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to Biden in a web based press briefing streamed on the overseas ministry’s official Facebook web page.

“One can’t be half invaded or half aggressive. Aggression is either there or not. And we can say as a concrete fact that the aggression of the Russian Federation against the state of Ukraine has been going on since 2014,” mentioned Kuleba, who added that he’s prepared for a tripartite assembly with the US and Russian overseas ministers.

For his half Blinken mentioned at a press convention in Germany with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday that the US and its allies could make “crystal clear the stark consequences” if Russia chooses to invade Ukraine.

“No matter which path Russia chooses, it will find the United States, Germany and our allies united,” mentioned Blinken.

Asked about President Biden’s feedback, Blinken mentioned that “if any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border and commit new acts of aggression against Ukraine, that will be met with a swift, severe, united response from the United States and our allies and partners.”