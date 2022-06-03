Russia says it’s ‘funny’ that US warned against using Ukraine in talks on Syria aid

Russia’s UN envoy mentioned on Friday he’s prepared to satisfy his US counterpart to debate aid deliveries into Syria from Turkey, however that it was “a bit funny” that she warned him about leveraging Russia’s conflict in Ukraine throughout talks on Syria.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield mentioned on Thursday she meant to satisfy Vassily Nebenzia quickly to kick off the talks – anticipated to be contentious – and he or she is not going to let Moscow use Syria help deliveries as a “bargaining chip” on Ukraine.

“That’s a bit funny that she warns us in advance that we should not use any leverage of that,” Nebenzia informed reporters on Friday. “We can say it in reverse as well.”

Nebenzia and Thomas-Greenfield have had few interactions exterior UN Security council conferences since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“She can meet me any time, I am not in a hideout,” Nebenzia mentioned.

The Security Council mandate permitting help deliveries into northwest Syria from Turkey expires on July 10. But Syria’s ally Russia has signaled opposition to renewing the operation, arguing it violates Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that extra help ought to be delivered from inside Syria.

“It’s not working as we want it to,” mentioned Nebenzia, including that Russia believed not sufficient effort had been made to ship extra help to the area from inside Syria. “Who’s to blame? That’s a good question.”

The United Nations has mentioned 4 help convoys had deployed to northwest Syria from throughout the nation – often known as cross-line operations – however that this can’t at the moment substitute for the dimensions and scope of the cross-border operation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informed the Security Council in his newest report on Syria help operations in April that “challenges still need to be overcome to achieve regular and sustained cross-line operations in the north-west.”

Those challenges included well timed safety ensures from the events and commitments to not intrude with humanitarian deliveries from inside Syria, he mentioned.

