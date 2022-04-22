Russia says its goal is to control southern Ukraine as well as Donbas

A Russian soldier walks amidst the rubble in Mariupol’s jap facet on April 15. (Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock)

Russia has revealed that the aim of its invasion of Ukraine is to take “full control” over southern Ukraine in addition to the jap Donbas area.

The announcement by a high army official marks the primary time Russia admitted it was preventing to ascertain a land hall by way of Ukrainian territory connecting Russia to Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014.

“Since the beginning of the second phase of the special operation, which began literally two days ago, one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine. This will provide a land corridor to Crimea,” Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekaev, the performing commander of Russia’s Central Military District, mentioned in accordance with TASS, a Russian state information company.

Minnekaev, talking on the annual basic assembly of the Union of Defense Industry Enterprises of the Sverdlovsk area, was quoted by TASS as saying the purpose was to create a land hall between Ukraine’s jap Donbas area and Crimea.

He added that management over Ukraine’s south would give Russian forces entry to Transnistria, a separatist statelet in Moldova, the place a contingent of Russian forces has been stationed for the reason that early Nineties.

Russian forces at current have solely partial management of southern Ukraine, with the Ukrainian authorities nonetheless in command of the important thing cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa and a few Ukrainian forces holding out in a metal plant within the encircled port of Mariupol.

Russia in current weeks withdrew its forces in northern Ukraine after a failure to take Kyiv, with Russian army officers claiming that their strategic objectives had shifted to taking the entire jap Donbas area.

Asked by reporters Friday to elaborate on what territories have been meant by southern Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to remark and referred inquiries to the Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian authorities have warned in current days that Russian forces occupying the southern Ukrainian metropolis of Kherson have been planning to stage a sham referendum declaring a so-called “Kherson People’s Republic” within the coming days, mirroring the Russian-backed creation of separatist republics in Donbas in 2014 that set the stage for Russia’s invasion on February 24.