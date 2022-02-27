Russia says it’s not hitting Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. Evidence suggests otherwise





“Nobody is going to attack the people of Ukraine,” he stated throughout a heated press convention, telling CNN that there have been “no strikes on civilian infrastructure.”

However, studies about condo buildings and kindergartens being shelled, civilians being killed, and rockets being present in residential streets have been trickling in for the reason that starting of the offensive.

Social media movies, photographs and satellite tv for pc photos analyzed and geolocated by CNN verify that on a number of events densely populated areas have been hit by Russian forces. CNN is reaching out to the Russian authorities for remark.

Amnesty International, in a press launch on Friday, accused Russian forces of “indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and strikes on protected objects such as hospitals,” citing three examples, together with an assault on Thursday close to a hospital constructing in Vuhledar, within the jap Donetsk area. That assault killed 4 civilians and wounded ten extra, Amnesty reported.

Here are some examples CNN discovered. Kindergarten in Okhtyrka, orphanage in Vorzel A kindergarten in Okhtyrka, within the north-eastern area of Sumy, was hit by shelling on Friday, in accordance with a number of public officers. The mayor Pavel Kuzmenko, claimed the shelling was carried out by a Russian Uragan a number of launch rocket system, injuring a number of youngsters. News of the alleged assault on Sonechko kindergarten was confirmed by the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhivitsky who stated this was the third shelling in Okhtyrka on Friday. A video circulating on social media which CNN geolocated to the kindergarten in Okhtyrka reveals injured folks coated in blood on the bottom in entrance of the doorway. In the aftermath of the alleged assault, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused the Russian Federation of “war crimes.” “Today’s Russian attacks on a kindergarten and an orphanage are war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute,” Kuleba tweeted. “Together with the General Prosecutor’s Office we are collecting this and other facts, which we will immediately send to the Hague. Responsibility is inevitable,” he added. The orphanage was additionally talked about by Lyudmila Denisova, the ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights “As a result of heavy armor shelling of an orphanage in the town of Vorzel in the Kyiv region, 51 children are currently at risk of life and health, 3 of whom have severe health problems and 15 infants. Two buildings of the institution were damaged,” she stated. Rockets in Bucha and Kharkiv video appeared on Facebook on Friday exhibiting a projectile hitting the tarmac on a residential street. The consumer posting it then connected a photograph of a remnant in hand with the phrases “the fragment is on our doorstep.” CNN geolocated the video to a residential deal with in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv. Experts and open supply analysts are debating whether or not the rocket contained a cluster munition primarily based on the footage. Mark Hiznay, affiliate director of the arms division at Human Rights Watch informed CNN the projectile is a cluster munition. Upon touchdown, the munition “will impact a wide area,” Hiznay defined and “send out 9mm bullets all over the place. Pretty nasty.” Another explosive additionally landed in a residential space in Kharkiv, a metropolis in northeast Ukraine. One image circulating on social media confirmed a big projectile that had ploughed via a pedestrian crossing. CNN geolocated the picture to Kharkiv. Hiznay recognized the weapon as a motor for a Smerch rocket and stated it was seemingly not harmful. Chuhuiv condo constructing An condo block within the jap metropolis of Chuhuiv, outdoors Kharkiv, was broken in an assault on Thursday that Ukrainian officers attributed to Russian forces. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry listed Chuhuiv as one of many targets of the intensive shelling and strikes on the primary day of the Russian offensive. Maxar launched new imagery of a close-by airport that was the seemingly goal of the assault. In the photographs, it’s potential to see injury to gasoline storage areas and different airport infrastructure. News businesses equivalent to Agence France-Presse and Anadolu launched photos that confirmed a resident of the Chuhuiv condo constructing crying among the many wreckage of the strike, an previous lady wrapped in a blanket sitting outdoors and firefighters attending a hearth contained in the constructing. At least one sufferer may very well be seen mendacity on the bottom. Photos additionally confirmed a single massive crater within the floor which hints at using a single missile or rocket for the assault, Amnesty stated. CNN has geolocated the location of the assault.









