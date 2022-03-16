Russia says it’s sanctioning Biden, Hillary Clinton and top U.S. officials

toggle caption Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP by way of Getty Images

As sanctions imposed by the U.S., the European Union and allies proceed to roil Russia’s financial system, Russia responded by issuing sanctions of its personal towards high American officers.

Russia’s international ministry mentioned it was issuing a “stop list” to stop members of the Biden administration from getting into Russia.

“This step, taken as a response measure, is the inevitable result of the extreme Russophobic policy of the current US Administration, which, in a desperate attempt to maintain American hegemony, has abandoned any sense of decorum and placed its bets on the head-on containment of Russia,” the international ministry said in a statement.

The checklist consists of President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William Burns, press secretary Jen Psaki, deputy nationwide safety adviser Daleep Singh, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo and U.S. Export-Import Bank President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis.

Hillary Clinton and President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, are additionally on the checklist.

Psaki downplayed the importance of the announcement Tuesday, saying “none of us are planning tourist trips to Russia, none of us have bank accounts that we won’t be able to access, so we will forge ahead.”

The U.S. and allies have sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov personally over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia mentioned it could quickly announce extra sanctions on U.S. officers, lawmakers, enterprise individuals and media personalities that the nation accuses of “Russophobia.”

Russia additionally mentioned on Tuesday that it was sanctioning high Canadian officers, together with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and more than 300 lawmakers and officers.

Western international locations have imposed a plethora of sanctions towards Russian oligarchs and officers, Russian corporations, Russian oil and Russian banks.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva mentioned on Sunday that the sanctions are having a extreme influence on Russia’s financial system.

“We expect a deep recession in Russia,” she told CBS.