Russia says it’s withdrawing some troops following exercises around Ukraine, but major drills continue

Russia has amassed greater than 130,000 troops close to Ukraine’s border in current weeks, in accordance with US estimates, elevating fears from Western and Ukrainian intelligence officers that an invasion may very well be imminent.

“Units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and today they will begin moving to their military garrisons. Individual units will march on their own as part of military columns,” Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov mentioned in an announcement posted on Facebook.

Konashenkov added, nevertheless, that large-scale drills continued.

“In the armed forces of the Russian Federation, a complex of large-scale operational training measures by the forces continues, with almost all military districts, fleets and airborne troops taking part in them,” he mentioned. “As part of the test of the reaction forces of the Union State, a joint Russian-Belarusian exercise ‘Allied Resolve-2022’ is being held on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.”

In addition, Konashenkov mentioned a collection of naval drills — involving floor ships, submarines and naval aviation — was underway each in "operationally important areas of the world's oceans" and within the waters adjoining to the territory of Russia.

“Exercises are continuing with formations and military units at other training grounds on the territory of the Russian Federation,” he mentioned. “A number of combat training measures, including exercises, have been carried out in accordance with the plan.”

Moscow’s announcement, which was met with skepticism from Ukrainian officers, got here a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mentioned there was nonetheless room for a diplomatic resolution to the disaster.

In a fastidiously choreographed assembly that was proven on Russian tv on Monday, President Vladimir Putin requested Lavrov: is there a “chance to reach an agreement with our partners on key issues that are of concern to us, or is it just an attempt to drag us into an endless negotiation process that has no logical resolution?”

Seated on the reverse finish of a really lengthy desk, Lavrov responded: “If we are ready to listen to some counter-proposals, it seems to me that our possibilities are far from being exhausted.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed skepticism in regards to the Russian troop announcement at a information convention in Kyiv on Tuesday.

“Various statements are constantly being made from the Russian Federation, so we already have a rule: ‘Do not hear and then believe. But do see and then believe,'” Kuleba mentioned. “When we see the withdrawal, then we will believe in de-escalation.”

Meanwhile, the flurry of high-profile diplomacy continued Tuesday with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz turning into the most recent chief to journey to Moscow for talks.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the return of some Russian troops to their bases, noting throughout a information briefing on Tuesday that this was a “normal process” after the completion of army workout routines.

But whereas the Kremlin was speaking about troops returning residence, satellite tv for pc photos launched by Maxar Technologies revealed recent indicators of a Russian buildup.

An evaluation of the photographs confirmed that no less than 60 helicopters had landed inside the previous few days at a beforehand vacant airbase in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The helicopters are a combination of transport and assault plane. Archival satellite tv for pc imagery reviewed by CNN signifies the bottom at Donuzlav Lake on the northwest coast of Crimea — territory which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — has been vacant since no less than 2003.