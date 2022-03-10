Russia says Mariupol hospital attack ‘staged’ by Ukraine    

The Russian military claimed Thursday that an assault on a kids’s hospital within the southeastern Ukrainian port of Mariupol, which killed three together with a toddler and brought about international outrage, was a “staged provocation” by Ukraine.

“The Russian aviation carried out absolutely no missions to hit targets on the ground in the Mariupol area,” Russian protection ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov mentioned.

“The airstrike that allegedly took place is a completely staged provocation to maintain anti-Russian hype for a Western audience,” he mentioned.

The bombing of the maternity hospital resulted in three deaths, together with one little one, based on town’s mayor. An earlier tally by Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday mentioned 17 individuals have been injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin despatched hundreds of troops into Ukraine on February 24.

