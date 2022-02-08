Russia says military aid to Venezuela will not be used to attack Colombia

Russia has promised that army gear given to Venezuela is not going to be used to assault Colombia, destabilize Latin America or find yourself within the fingers of unlawful armed teams, Colombia’s Foreign Minister and Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez mentioned.

“We need there not to be even the smallest risk that military cooperation which exists between Russia and Venezuela, and has for a long time, could eventually, because of carelessness or whatever reason, lead to any Russian military equipment being in the hands of illegal armed groups which are present on the border,” Ramirez advised journalists Monday night time after a gathering with Russian ambassador Nikolay Tavdumadze and different officers.

“The Russian ambassador has expressed to us that no military cooperation of Russia with Venezuela will ever be used for any military action against Colombia, nor any country in Latin America, nor to affect the stability of the region,” she added.

Colombia’s Defense Minister Diego Molano mentioned final week that Venezuela was transferring troops to the nations’ border with technical help from Russia and Iran, calling the doable deployment “foreign interference.”

Molano, citing intelligence sources, mentioned there have been troop actions reverse Colombia’s Arauca province, which has seen fierce preventing between National Liberation Army (ELN) guerillas and former FARC rebels for management of the medication commerce.

Colombian officers on the assembly between Ramirez and Tavdumadze, together with Molano, requested Russia to ensure that final-use agreements for weapons are enforced, in order that they can’t be utilized by third events, Colombia’s overseas ministry mentioned in an announcement.

Tavdumadze, additionally talking after the assembly, mentioned the state of affairs had been resolved and conversations would proceed by diplomatic channels.

The Colombian authorities accuses Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of sheltering FARC dissidents who reject a 2016 peace deal in addition to the ELN, one thing he has repeatedly denied.

Arauca province is dealing with a wave of elevated violence, with at the least two dozen individuals killed lately in clashes and a automotive bombing.