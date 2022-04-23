Russia says one sailor died, 27 missing after missile cruiser sank

One sailor died and 27 extra are lacking after the Russian missile cruiser Moskva sank final week, whereas 396 different crew members have been rescued, RIA information company cited Russia’s protection ministry as saying on Friday.

Moscow says the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, sank last week after a fireplace sparked an ammunition blast.

Ukraine says it hit the vessel with an anti-ship missile.

