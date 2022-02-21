Russia Says “Premature” To Organise Biden- Putin Summit On Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Tensions have been rising between Ukraine and Russia.

Moscow:

The Kremlin mentioned Monday it was too early to debate organising a summit between the Russian and American presidents, after Paris introduced the opportunity of a gathering to calm tensions over Ukraine.

The French presidency introduced early Monday that an settlement had been reached in precept for US President Joe Biden to satisfy with Russian chief Vladimir Putin, as long as Moscow holds again from sending troops into Ukraine.

“It’s premature to talk about any specific plans for organising any kind of summits,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed reporters.

“There is an understanding that dialogue should be continued at the level of foreign ministers,” Peskov mentioned, including that there are “no concrete plans in place” for a presidential summit.

“If necessary, of course, the Russian and American presidents can decide to hold a telephone call or connect via other methods,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

“A meeting is possible if the heads of state consider it appropriate,” Peskov added.

Putin was set to chair an emergency assembly of the Kremlin’s Security Council later Monday, Peskov mentioned.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was anticipated to talk by phone along with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in a while Monday forward of scheduled talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday.

Tensions between Moscow and Western capitals have been rising for weeks over a feared Russian assault on Ukraine and a big build-up of Moscow’s troops round Ukrainian borders.

Leaders of separatist-controlled areas in jap Ukraine ordered civilians to go away for Russia final week, citing what they mentioned was an escalation in tensions on the entrance line with Ukraine’s military.

Peskov instructed reporters that recent combating between separatists and the Ukrainian military had made the state of affairs on the bottom “extremely tense”.

“We’re talking about provocative and aggressive actions being carried out by the Ukrainian army that are endangering people’s lives,” Peskov mentioned.

Fighting broke out between pro-Moscow separatists and the Ukrainian military in 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. More than 14,000 individuals have been killed within the combating.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)