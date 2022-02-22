Russia Says Ready For Talks With US “Even In The Most Difficult Moments”

Russia- Ukraine Crisis: Moscow nonetheless prepared for talks with US, Russia’s international ministry says.

Moscow:

Moscow stated Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was nonetheless prepared for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine’s two separatist areas.

“Even during the most difficult moments…we say: we are ready for negotiations,” international ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated in remarks aired on Youtube.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)