Russia says risks of nuclear war must be kept to minimum

Russia believes the dangers of nuclear warfare must be stored to a minimal and that any armed battle between nuclear powers must be prevented, the TASS information company quoted a international ministry official as saying on Saturday.

Vladimir Yermakov, the international ministry’s head of nuclear non-proliferation, stated all nuclear powers should stick with the logic specified by official paperwork geared toward stopping nuclear warfare.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Monday the West mustn’t underestimate the elevated dangers of nuclear battle over Ukraine, though the United States subsequently stated it didn’t consider there was a menace of Russia utilizing nuclear weapons regardless of an escalation in Moscow’s rhetoric.

Yermakov on Saturday was quoted as saying that main nuclear powers should adhere to the logic enshrined in paperwork they’ve collectively created.

He was referring to a joint assertion printed in January by Russia, China, Britain, the United States and France, through which the 5 nations – that are the everlasting members of the United Nations Security Council – agreed that the additional unfold of nuclear arms and a nuclear warfare must be averted.

“The risks of nuclear war, which should never be unleashed, must be kept to a minimum, in particular through preventing any armed conflict between nuclear powers,” TASS quoted Yermakov as saying on Saturday. “Russia clearly follows this understanding.”

